As NHL training camps continue, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the league with daily Ice Chips.

Waivers

Twenty-five players have been placed on waivers as of 12 p.m. ET. Notable names include David Backes and Nicolas Petan. Four teams are waiving the following players:

Colorado Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald, Daniel Renouf, Kyle Burroughs, Michael Vecchione, Thomas Tynan, Miikka Salomaki, Jayson Megna, Sheldon Dries

Toronto Maple Leafs: Nicolas Petan

Carolina Hurricanes: Antoine Bibeau, Steven Lorentz, Spencer Smallman, Jeremy Bracco, Gustav Forsling, Drew Shore, Max McCormick

Anaheim Ducks: Anthony Stolarz, Andy Welinski, Christian Djoos, Andrew Poturalski, Chase De Leo, Vinni Lettieri, Sam Carrick, Andrew Agozzino, David Backes

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are holding a number of players out of today's scheduled practice out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with NHL COVID-19 protocols, per a press release.

CLUB STATEMENT:

The Columbus Blue Jackets have held a number of players out of today’s scheduled practice out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with NHL Covid-19 protocols. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 8, 2021

According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, there are only 21 players skating today and reports that Seth Jones and Nick Foligno are among the players not skating today "out of an abundance of caution." There are currently 41 players on the Blue Jackets' camp roster.

#CBJ Seth Jones and Nick Foligno are among the players not skating today “out of an abundance of caution” related to COVID-19 — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) January 8, 2021

#CBJ missing from skate today:



F Emil Bemstrom, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Max Domi, Nick Foligno, Nathan Gerbe, Liam Foudy, Mikhail Grigorenko, Boone Jenner, Mikko Koivu, Eric Robinson, Alexandre Texier.



D Vladislav Gavrikov, Seth Jones, David Savard, Andrew Peeke, Michael Del Zotto. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) January 8, 2021

According to Portzline, the players that aren't skating are forwards Emil Bemstrom, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Max Domi, Nick Foligno, Nathan Gerbe, Liam Foudy, Mikhail Grigorenko, Boone Jenner, Mikko Koivu, Eric Robinson and Alexandre Texier and defencemen Vladislav Gavrikov, Seth Jones, David Savard, Andrew Peeke and Michael Del Zotto.

Dallas Stars

The team cancelled practice on Friday.

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News reports the team cannot reveal why, and the league will handle communication on this matter.

The Stars have cancelled practice today. The team cannot reveal why, and the league will handle communication on this matter. — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) January 8, 2021

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs lines at practice this morning per Leafs PR:

Thornton−Matthews−Marner

Vesey−Tavares−Nylander

Mikheyev−Engvall*−Hyman

Barabanov−Spezza−Simmonds

Rielly−Brodie

Muzzin−Holl

Lehtonen−Bogosian

Sandin−Dermott

Andersen

Campbell ​

-Per TSN's Kristen Shilton, forward Alex Kerfoot remains sidelined after going hard into the boards earlier in the week and has been listed by head coach Sheldon Keefe as day-to-day.

Ottawa Senators

Scrimmage lines at Sens practice this morning:

Team 1

Tkachuk-White-Dadonov

Galchenyuk-Paquette-Batherson

Formenton-Peca-Shaw

Chabot-Gudbranson

Coburn-Zub

Asling-Thomson

Lajoie

Murray

Mandolese

Team 2

Balcers-Anisimov-Watson

Chlapik-Norris-C.Brown

Paul-Beaudin-Sokolov

Reilly-Zaitsev

Wolanin-Brown

Apriot-Jaros

Hogberg

Daccord

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have assigned forward Ryan Lohlin and defenceman Devante Stephens to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

The team has 41 players remaining at camp.