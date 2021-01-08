3h ago
Ice Chips: Backes among 25 on waivers
As NHL training camps continue, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the league with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
D. J. Smith on Dadonov: He came as advertised, good NHL player and a good pro
Waivers
Twenty-five players have been placed on waivers as of 12 p.m. ET. Notable names include David Backes and Nicolas Petan. Four teams are waiving the following players:
Colorado Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald, Daniel Renouf, Kyle Burroughs, Michael Vecchione, Thomas Tynan, Miikka Salomaki, Jayson Megna, Sheldon Dries
Toronto Maple Leafs: Nicolas Petan
Carolina Hurricanes: Antoine Bibeau, Steven Lorentz, Spencer Smallman, Jeremy Bracco, Gustav Forsling, Drew Shore, Max McCormick
Anaheim Ducks: Anthony Stolarz, Andy Welinski, Christian Djoos, Andrew Poturalski, Chase De Leo, Vinni Lettieri, Sam Carrick, Andrew Agozzino, David Backes
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets are holding a number of players out of today's scheduled practice out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with NHL COVID-19 protocols, per a press release.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have held a number of players out of today’s scheduled practice out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with NHL Covid-19 protocols.
According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, there are only 21 players skating today and reports that Seth Jones and Nick Foligno are among the players not skating today "out of an abundance of caution." There are currently 41 players on the Blue Jackets' camp roster.
F Emil Bemstrom, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Max Domi, Nick Foligno, Nathan Gerbe, Liam Foudy, Mikhail Grigorenko, Boone Jenner, Mikko Koivu, Eric Robinson, Alexandre Texier.
D Vladislav Gavrikov, Seth Jones, David Savard, Andrew Peeke, Michael Del Zotto.
Dallas Stars
The team cancelled practice on Friday.
Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News reports the team cannot reveal why, and the league will handle communication on this matter.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs lines at practice this morning per Leafs PR:
Thornton−Matthews−Marner
Vesey−Tavares−Nylander
Mikheyev−Engvall*−Hyman
Barabanov−Spezza−Simmonds
Rielly−Brodie
Muzzin−Holl
Lehtonen−Bogosian
Sandin−Dermott
Andersen
Campbell
-Per TSN's Kristen Shilton, forward Alex Kerfoot remains sidelined after going hard into the boards earlier in the week and has been listed by head coach Sheldon Keefe as day-to-day.
Ottawa Senators
Scrimmage lines at Sens practice this morning:
Team 1
Tkachuk-White-Dadonov
Galchenyuk-Paquette-Batherson
Formenton-Peca-Shaw
Chabot-Gudbranson
Coburn-Zub
Asling-Thomson
Lajoie
Murray
Mandolese
Team 2
Balcers-Anisimov-Watson
Chlapik-Norris-C.Brown
Paul-Beaudin-Sokolov
Reilly-Zaitsev
Wolanin-Brown
Apriot-Jaros
Hogberg
Daccord
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning have assigned forward Ryan Lohlin and defenceman Devante Stephens to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.
The team has 41 players remaining at camp.