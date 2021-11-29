Poulin: Bergevin may have been a victim of his own success

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens' defenceman Brett Kulak and forward Mathieu Perreault both practiced with the main group during Monday's practice. Kulak has not played since Nov. 20 against the Nashville Predators due to a lower-body injury. Perreault has not played since Oct. 30 due to an eye injury.

Mathieu Perreault et Brett Kulak sont à l'entraînement avec le groupe aujourd'hui.



Mathieu Perreault and Brett Kulak are with the group for practice today.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/pbgf3Afq3t — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 29, 2021

Below are the Canadiens' lines at practice ahead of Monday;s game against the Vancouver Canucks, according to TSN's John Lu.

Toffoli-Dvorak-Anderson

Drouin-Evans-Gallagher

Lehkonen-Suzuki-Caufield

Pezzetta-Poehling-Armia

Chiarot-Petry

Romanov-Savard

Niku-Kulak (non-contact)

Allen

Montembeault

Scratched: Paquette

Missing: 44, 59

Non-contact: Perreault (eye)

Colorado Avalanche

Head coach Jared Bednar indicated that Nathan MacKinnon looks like he is ready to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“As of right now he looks like he’s good to go. We’ll see how the next few days go.”

“As of right now he looks like he’s good to go. We’ll see how the next few days go.” - Bednar on MacKinnon #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/lTtYpEWEsA — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 29, 2021

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres' coach Don Granato says that Alex Tuch is still a few weeks away from returning and that there is still no definite timetable. Granato also said that Caset Mittelstadt could play during the team's upcoming road trip.

Sabres coach Don Granato says there is no definite timetable for Alex Tuch, but adds that his return is still a few weeks away.



"We were very excited as a staff and I think the players were as well to see him out there."#LetsGoBuffalo — Jourdon LaBarber (@JourdonLaBarber) November 29, 2021

New York Rangers

Rangers forward Greg McKegg will not skate Monday due to a COVID-19 protocol related absence.

UPDATE: Greg McKegg (COVID-19 protocol-related absence) will not skate today. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 29, 2021

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have loaned forwards Connor Bunnaman and Max Willman to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.