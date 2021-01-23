57m ago
Ice Chips: Bruins move McAvoy to PP1
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Dreger: Jets paid an extreme price to get a very sought after centreman
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins are changing up their power-play units.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy announced that Charlie McAvoy will move up to the top group against the Philadelphia Flyers.
McAvoy, 23, has yet to record a point in four games this season.
Matt Grzelcyk (lower-body) is out for the game, with Connor Clifton will subbing in and making his season debut.
Vancouver Canucks
Per TSN's Farhan Lalji, It looks as though Jalen Chatfield will be out after suffering an upper-body injury on Thursday.
Alex Edler is also to miss the game, but Jordie Benn will return to the lineup.
EXPECTED LINES:
Miller-Pettersson-Boeser
Pearson-Horvat-Hoglander
Motte-Beagle-Sutter
Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen
Hughes-Benn
Schmidt-(Rafferty)
Juolevi-Myers
Holtby
Demko