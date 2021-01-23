Dreger: Jets paid an extreme price to get a very sought after centreman

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are changing up their power-play units.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy announced that Charlie McAvoy will move up to the top group against the Philadelphia Flyers.

McAvoy, 23, has yet to record a point in four games this season.

Matt Grzelcyk (lower-body) is out for the game, with Connor Clifton will subbing in and making his season debut.

Vancouver Canucks

Per TSN's Farhan Lalji, It looks as though Jalen Chatfield will be out after suffering an upper-body injury on Thursday.

Alex Edler is also to miss the game, but Jordie Benn will return to the lineup.

EXPECTED LINES:

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Hoglander

Motte-Beagle-Sutter

Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen





Hughes-Benn

Schmidt-(Rafferty)

Juolevi-Myers





Holtby

Demko

