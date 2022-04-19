Rookie Harris learning on the fly with Canadiens

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Carey Price will start Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild, head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed.

#Habs Petry is taking part in today’s optional morning skate after skipping yesterday’s practice for treatment. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 19, 2022

Price made his season debut last Friday against the New York Islanders, stopping 17 of 19 shots in a 3-0 defeat.

Meanwhile, defenceman Jeff Petry is taking part in Tuesday's optional skate after skipping Monday's practice for treatment.

#Habs Dauphin, Perreault and Harris will draw in tonight. Evans is dinged up and will sit out. The other F & D coming out to be confirmed by St-Louis after morning skate. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 19, 2022

#Habs Armia and Schueneman are also out.



Evans is at home, ill with a virus; undetermined if it’s COVID.



Armia has been granted a leave of absence for family reasons.@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 19, 2022

Laurent Dauphin, Mathieu Perreault and Jordan Harris will all draw in against Minnesota Tuesday. Lu tweets that forward Jake Evans is at home sick and the team is unsure if he has COVID-19. Forward Joel Armia is taking a leave of absence for family reasons and defenceman Corey Schueneman will also sit Tuesday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Jake Muzzin were on the ice ahead of the team's optional skate prior to their game against the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday night.

Auston Matthews on the ice ahead of Leafs optional skate pic.twitter.com/c6eVxIoUY8 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 19, 2022

Jake Muzzin, who has missed the last two games, also on the ice ahead of Leafs skate pic.twitter.com/9TUhkEKXhn — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 19, 2022

Matthews missed Sunday's game against the New York Islanders with an undisclosed injury.

"It's just not worth him having to play through anything, as minor as it might've been," head coach Sheldon Keefe said Sunday of Matthews. "We got to be smart with those kind of things. If it was a playoff game, he's probably playing."

Muzzin has missed Toronto's previous two games and has played in just four contests since late February. Muzzin will not play Tuesday night but he will accompany the Leafs on their coming three-game road trip beginning Thursday in Tampa.

Jake Muzzin remains out tonight, but the d-man will accompany the team on the upcoming road trip



Leafs play Thursday in Tampa, Saturday in Sunrise & Sunday in Washington @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 19, 2022

Ondrej Kase also skated before Tuesday's session in a red no-contact sweater. As TSN's Mark Masters points out, this is the first time Kase has been seen on the ice with teammates since his concussion about one month ago.

Ondrej Kase wearing a 🛑 no-contact sweater



This is the first time we’ve seen him on the ice with teammates since the concussion, which was one month ago today pic.twitter.com/aFPDFlKdYd — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 19, 2022

Jack Campbell is in the starter's net, indicating he will get the nod Tuesday evening, tweets Masters.

Jack Campbell in the home net at Leafs optional skate



Projects to play tonight against the Flyers @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 19, 2022

Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer tweets that Martin Jones was the first goalie off the ice at Philadelphia's morning skate and is the likely starter.

Martin Jones is the first goalie off the ice at Flyers morning skate and the likely starter. — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) April 19, 2022

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders are assigning forward Aatu Raty to the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders, it was announced Tuesday.

#Isles Transactions: Aatu Raty has been assigned to Bridgeport. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 19, 2022

The 19-year-old has played for Jukurit Mikkeli in the SM-Liiga this season, scoring 13 goals and adding 27 assists.

He was selected by the Isles in the second round (No. 52 overall) of the 2021 draft.

Minnesota Wild

Cam Talbot will get the start between the pipes Tuesday in Montreal, tweets The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Cam Talbot in goal for #mnwild tonight in Montreal. Mitchell Chaffee will make his NHL debut on a line with Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar.



Nicolas Deslauriers will play his 500th NHL game on a line with Joel Eriksson Ek and Nick Bjugstad in his hometown. — Dan Myers (@mnwildScribe) April 19, 2022

Forward Mitchell Chaffee will make his NHL debut Tuesday on a line with Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar, tweets Russo.

Meanwhile, Forward Nicolas Deslauriers will play in his 500th NHL game in the matchup.

St. Louis Blues

Goaltender Ville Husso will get the start Tuesday night in Boston against the Bruins, tweets The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.

Husso first off the ice, so he'll get the start against Boston tonight. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) April 19, 2022

The 27-year-old is 24-6-5 with a goals-against average of 2.44 and a save percentage of .923 in 37 games so far this season.

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net Tuesday night against the New York Islanders, according to head coach Andrew Brunette.

Sergei Bobrovsky in net tonight against the Islanders, per Coach Brunette.



Robert Hagg will draw back in as well. #FLAvsNYI — x - Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 19, 2022

Defenceman Robert Hagg will also draw back in after being out Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings.