New York Rangers

The New York Rangers announced Monday that forward Kaapo Kakko is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

In the first period of Saturday's matchup with the Red Wings, the 21-year-old was tangled up with Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi in the corner and fell back awkwardly on his right leg. He went to the dressing room and did not return to the bench for the second period. He was ruled out for the afternoon shortly after as the Rangers went on to win 4-0.

Saturday marked his fourth game back after missing 31 games earlier this season with an upper-body injury. Kakko has seven goals and nine assists in 40 games so far this season, his third in the Big Apple after being selected No. 2 overall in 2019.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Carey Price told reporters Monday he felt pretty good after Friday's return against the New York Islanders, tweets TSN John Lu.

How many games Price will play before the end of the season is up in the air, with Price adding he still has work to do on his conditioning. He added he is unlikely to participate in the men's World Championship, scheduled for next month in Finland. Forward Nick Suzuki said he would consider playing if asked.

Meanwhile, Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry took a maintenance day Monday at practice, the team announced.

Petry missed time from late March to early April with a lower-body injury.

Here were the Montreal lines Monday according to Lu:

Caufield-Suzuki-Anderson

R. Pitlick-Evans-Armia

Hoffman-Dvorak-Gallagher

Byron-Poehling-T. Pitlick

Pezzetta-Dauphin-Perreault

Romanov - Savard

Edmundson - Clague

Schueneman - Wideman

Lagesson - Harris

Price

Montembeault

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild are dealing with a positive COVID-19 test, reports The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Russo tweets the Wild have pushed back their flight to Montreal. Any player positive with COVID-19 must miss at least five days, which would cover three Wild games.

Colorado Avalanche

Forward Nazem Kadri will not play Monday night against the Washington Capitals but is getting closer to a return, tweets The Athletic's Peter Baugh.

The 31-year-old has been out since March 31 because of an upper-body injury.

Kadri is not playing tonight but getting closer. Helm is in for Cogliano. MacDermid in for Toews, who won't make the upcoming road trip. Jack Johnson is still in for Erik Johnson.



Defenceman Devon Toews will not travel with the team as Colorado sets out on a two-game road trip because of an undisclosed injury. He has 13 goals and 44 assists in 64 games so far this season.

Head coach Jared Bednar said via Baugh that Toews' injury, as well injuries to forward Andrew Cogliano and defenceman Erik Johnson are not causes for concern.

Boston Bruins

Forward David Pastrnak and defenceman Hampus Lindholm missed practice Monday as they continue to battle their respective injuries.

Pastrnak is dealing with an undisclosed injury and has not practiced with the team since early in the month. Lindholm has missed the last five games with a lower-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois took a maintenance day at practice on Monday, head coach Dave Lowry told reporters via Mitchell Clinton of Jets TV.

The 23-year-old recorded an assist in 14:01 of ice time in Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.