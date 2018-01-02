Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Nazem Kadri was on the ice at Leafs parctice on Tuesday. The 27-year-old was out Sunday with an upper-body injury he suffered after taking an elbow to the face during Thursday's 7-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

According to Kristen Shilton, Kadri said he feels ready to go tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning and said he did not have concussion symptoms but rather some neck issues.

Centre Frederik Gauthier has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and goaltender Calvin Pickard has been re-assigned. The 22-year-old has five goals and three assists in 28 games for the Marlies this season.

Kadri took his usual place in the lineup during Tuesday's skate, centreing Patrick Marleau and Leo Komarov. Gauthier served as the fourth-line centre with Dominic Moore serving as an extra with Josh Leivo.

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin- Gauthier -Brown

Leivo, Moore

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Carrick

Borgman-Polak

Marincin

Montreal Canadiens

Coach Claude Julien has confirmed that defenceman Shea Weber does not have a broken bone in his foot but said there's still no timetable on his return. Weber has been out since December 16.

Winnipeg Jets

D Dustin Byfuglien could make his return to the Jets' lineup on Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. He has missed the last 10-games with a lower-body injury after hurting himself December 9 against the Tampa Bay Lighning.

"I'm feeling good. I'm over sitting and watching," he said in an interview with the Jets website. "It's exciting to get back on the ice with the guys and start being a part of the team again."

Byfuglien has 15 assists in 28 games this season.

Minnesota Wild

LW Zach Parise has been cleared to make his season debut with the Wild tonight against the Florida Panthers. The 33-year-old has been out all season after having back surgery in October.

RW Zack Mitchell has cleared waivers and will be re-assigned to the Iowa Wild (AHL).

Wild prospect Jordan Greenway was named to the USA Olympic Men's roster, and will become the first African-American to play Olympic hockey for America. The 20-year-old is currently playing at Boston University.

Nashville Predators

D Ryan Ellis could make his season debut for the Predators Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights. The former first-round pick is out because of off-season knee surgery. He took part in practice Monday and was paired with Nashville Captain Roman Josi.

"[It] was a good practice," Ellis said. "We'll see what the coaches have to say and what they want to do with the lineup, but it's been a long road. A lot of work, a lot of long days. But we'll see what the coaches have in store."

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenders Kris Letang and Justin Schultz took part in Tuesday's practice and could return tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. Letang has been out since December 23 and Schultz since December 5, both with lower-body injuries.

Washington Capitals

C Nicklas Backstrom will be a game-time-decision Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes as he is dealing with an undisclosed illness. He did not take part in the team's morning skate.

Backstrom has eight goals and 23 assists this season and is third on the team in points.