Leafs and Sens looking for answers as losses pile up

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Matt Murray was on the ice for practice with the Senators Wednesday morning, his first skate since being placed on injured reserve over the weekend.

Murray sustained a head/neck injury in Saturday's game against the New York Rangers, though head coach DJ Smith said earlier this week the injury wasn't as bad as first believed.

Matt Murray is on the ice for practice this morning — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 27, 2021

Acquired Sunday from the San Jose Sharks, centre Dylan Gambrell joined the Senators on ice for the first time Wednesday.

He skated on the team's fourth line with Zach Sanford and Austin Watson.