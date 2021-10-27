Sullivan on Crosby: 'We think he's getting real close'

Sidney Crosby appears to be closing on making his season debut.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain was a full participant in practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from off-season wrist surgery.

"His status right now is day-to-day. He participated out there [at practice] full capacity today," Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said. "We will see how he responds... We think he's getting real close."

Crosby was given a six-week timeline for recovery after undergoing wrist the surgery on Sept. 8.

The 34-year-old posted 24 goals and 62 points in 55 games last season and added one goal and two points in six playoff games.

A veteran of 1,039 career games, Crosby enters his 17th NHL season sitting third among active players in goals with 411 and second among active players in assists (690) and points (1,101) behind only Florida Panthers forward Joe Thornton.