'We'll have to work for everything': Leafs prepared to face gritty Wild team

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Minnesota Wild

Forward Kevin Fiala will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Bruce Boudreau announced.

Boudreau said the team needs more from Fiala and other skill players, adding that sometimes players need "a jolt of reality."

Boudreau says the #mnwild need more from Fiala and their skilled players. Sometimes you need “a jolt of reality,” Boudreau says of Fiala, and a reminder “that the game isn’t just given to you.” https://t.co/VfBxlyLUm2 — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 15, 2019

Fiala, 23, has one assist in five games with the Wild this season and minus-3 rating. He played 14:48 but did not register a point in the team's first win of the season over the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

---

Livestream Leafs vs Blue Jackets tonight with TSN Direct – the exclusive streaming service from TSN. Subscribe Now >

*NHL Regional Restrictions Apply

---



Winnipeg Jets

Forward Bryan Little skated once again in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday.

The team used the following lines at their gameday skate ahead of facing the Arizona Coyotes.

Laine-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Copp-Ehlers

Bourque-Gustafsson-Appleton

Perreault-Lowry-Roslovic



Morrissey-Poolman

Dahlstrom-Pionk

Bitetto-Kulikov



Hellebuyck

Brossoit

---

Livestream Coyotes vs Jets tonight with TSN Direct – the exclusive streaming service from TSN. Subscribe Now >

*NHL Regional Restrictions Apply

---



Montreal Canadiens

The team used the following lines at their gameday skate Tuesday ahead of hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Weal

Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Byron - Thompson - Suzuki

Cousins

Mete - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Chiarot - Folin

Reilly - Fleury

Price

Kinkaid

---

Livestream Habs vs Lightning tonight with TSN Direct – the exclusive streaming service from TSN. Subscribe Now >

*NHL Regional Restrictions Apply

---