Ice Chips: Wild scratch Fiala vs. Leafs
Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Bruce Boudreau announced.
Minnesota Wild
Boudreau said the team needs more from Fiala and other skill players, adding that sometimes players need "a jolt of reality."
Fiala, 23, has one assist in five games with the Wild this season and minus-3 rating. He played 14:48 but did not register a point in the team's first win of the season over the Ottawa Senators on Monday.
Winnipeg Jets
Forward Bryan Little skated once again in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday.
The team used the following lines at their gameday skate ahead of facing the Arizona Coyotes.
Laine-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Copp-Ehlers
Bourque-Gustafsson-Appleton
Perreault-Lowry-Roslovic
Morrissey-Poolman
Dahlstrom-Pionk
Bitetto-Kulikov
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Montreal Canadiens
The team used the following lines at their gameday skate Tuesday ahead of hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Weal
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Byron - Thompson - Suzuki
Cousins
Mete - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Chiarot - Folin
Reilly - Fleury
Price
Kinkaid
