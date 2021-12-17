23m ago
Ice Chips: Panarin misses practice with lower-body injury
Forward Artemi Panarin did not practice and is may miss Friday's matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
New York Rangers
Forward Artemi Panarin did not practice and is may miss Friday's matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic.
Panarin, 30, left Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in the second period due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.
The all-star forward has nine goals and 33 points in 29 games this season.
Forward Filip Chytil will take Panarin's spot in the line up if necessary.
Chytil, 22, has three goals and seven points in 25 games this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jerry will start in net on Friday against the Buffalo Sabres.
The 26-year-old has a 13-5-4 record with a .934 save percentage and a 1.93 GAA
Forward Brian Boyle will not be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Buffalo Sabres, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.
Boyle, 36, has a nagging lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.
The Hingham, Mass. native has three goals in 19 games this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Defenceman Calvin de Haan did not participate in Friday's morning skate due to a non-COVID related illness and his status is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Nashville Predators.
de Haan, 30, has not recorded a point in 26 games played this season.
Marc-Andre Fleury will start in net on Friday against the Nashville Predators, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.
Fleury, 37, has a 9-10-0 record with a 9.13 save percentage and 2.85 GAA this season.
Dallas Stars
The Stars have recalled defenceman Thomas Harley and forward Riley Tufte from the AHL's Texas Stars on Friday.
Harley, 20, has not recorded a point in four games with Dallas and has seven assists in 17 games with Texas,
Tufte, 23, does not have a point in two games with Dallas and has six goals and nine points in 17 games with Texas.
Braden Holtby will start in net on Friday against the St. Louis Blues, according to Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News.
Holtby, 32, has a 5-6-1 record with a .923 save percentage and 2.39 GAA this season.
The Stars have activated forward Roope Hintz the IR and added Joel Kiviranta to the IR on Friday, according to Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News.
Hintz, 25, has missed the Stars last two games with a non-COVID related illness.
Hintz has 11 goals and 18 points in 24
Washington Capitals
The Capitals have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from the AHL's Hershey Bears on Friday.
Fucale, 26, shut out the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in his first career start on Nov. 11.
The former World Junior standout has a 4-2-2 record with a .899 save percentage and 2.80 GAA.
St. Louis Blues
Charlie Lindgren will be in net on Friday as the Blues take on the Dallas Stars.
Lindgren, 27, is 3-4-0 this season with a .956 save percentage and 1.29 GAA.
Forward Klim Kostin has been assigned to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds for a conditioning stint on Friday.
Kostin, 22, has missed the Blue's last 10 games with an upper-body injury.
Kostin has two goals and five points in 18 games this season.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild have recalled defenceman Kevin Czuczman from the Iowa Wild on Friday.
Czuczman, 30, has one assist in 17 games with Iowa this season.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens have assigned goaltender Cayden Primeau to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Friday.
Primeau, 22, beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in a shoot out on Friday.
The Farmington Hills, Mich. native has a 1-2-0 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 3.65 GAA with the Canadiens.
Primeau has a 8-6-3 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.77 GAA with the Rocket this season.
Florida Panthers
Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky missed practice on Friday due to an illness, according to interim head coach Andrew Brunette.
Bobrovsky, 33. has a12-3-2 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.47 GAA this season.
The Panthers were one of three teams to be shutdown through the holiday break due to COVID-19 concerns on Friday.
Arizona Coyotes
Scott Wedgewood will be in net for the Coyotes when they take on the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, according to Arizona Coyotes insider Craig Morgan.
Wedgewood, 29, has a 3-9-2 record with a .906 save percentage and 2.98 GAA split between the New Jersey Devils and Coyotes this season.