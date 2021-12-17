Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Rangers

Forward Artemi Panarin did not practice and is may miss Friday's matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

No Panarin at #NYR AM skate. Georgiev has his own net, Shesterkin/Kinkaid sharing the other. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) December 17, 2021

Panarin, 30, left Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in the second period due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

The all-star forward has nine goals and 33 points in 29 games this season.

Forward Filip Chytil will take Panarin's spot in the line up if necessary.

Chytil, 22, has three goals and seven points in 25 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jerry will start in net on Friday against the Buffalo Sabres.

The 26-year-old has a 13-5-4 record with a .934 save percentage and a 1.93 GAA

Forward Brian Boyle will not be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Buffalo Sabres, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Coach Sullivan on Boyle's status: "He will not be available tonight. He will be day-to-day with a lower-body injury." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 17, 2021

Boyle, 36, has a nagging lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

The Hingham, Mass. native has three goals in 19 games this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Defenceman Calvin de Haan did not participate in Friday's morning skate due to a non-COVID related illness and his status is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Nashville Predators.

Calvin de Haan is out this morning with a non-COVID illness. His status for tonight's game is still TBD. https://t.co/kvGb2bHJLo — Carter Baum (@CarterBaum) December 17, 2021

de Haan, 30, has not recorded a point in 26 games played this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury will start in net on Friday against the Nashville Predators, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Marc-Andre Fleury is the first one off the ice for morning skate. Looks like he’s starting tonight vs. Nashville. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 17, 2021

Fleury, 37, has a 9-10-0 record with a 9.13 save percentage and 2.85 GAA this season.

Dallas Stars

The Stars have recalled defenceman Thomas Harley and forward Riley Tufte from the AHL's Texas Stars on Friday.

Harley, 20, has not recorded a point in four games with Dallas and has seven assists in 17 games with Texas,

Tufte, 23, does not have a point in two games with Dallas and has six goals and nine points in 17 games with Texas.

Braden Holtby will start in net on Friday against the St. Louis Blues, according to Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News.

Braden Holtby starts tonight against the Blues.



Riley Tufte and Thomas Harley are both in the lineup in St. Louis.



Rick Bowness said Tufte will play on a line with Luke Glendening and Denis Gurianov. Bowness said Harley would play with a few different defensemen. — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) December 17, 2021

Holtby, 32, has a 5-6-1 record with a .923 save percentage and 2.39 GAA this season.

The Stars have activated forward Roope Hintz the IR and added Joel Kiviranta to the IR on Friday, according to Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News.

The Stars announced that they have activated Roope Hintz from IR and placed Joel Kiviranta on IR. Kiviranta is not eligible to play tomorrow night against Chicago. — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) December 17, 2021

Hintz, 25, has missed the Stars last two games with a non-COVID related illness.

Hintz has 11 goals and 18 points in 24

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from the AHL's Hershey Bears on Friday.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/TOENatxI47 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 17, 2021

Fucale, 26, shut out the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in his first career start on Nov. 11.

The former World Junior standout has a 4-2-2 record with a .899 save percentage and 2.80 GAA.

St. Louis Blues

Charlie Lindgren will be in net on Friday as the Blues take on the Dallas Stars.

Lindgren, 27, is 3-4-0 this season with a .956 save percentage and 1.29 GAA.

Forward Klim Kostin has been assigned to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds for a conditioning stint on Friday.

Kostin, 22, has missed the Blue's last 10 games with an upper-body injury.

Kostin has two goals and five points in 18 games this season.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have recalled defenceman Kevin Czuczman from the Iowa Wild on Friday.

Czuczman, 30, has one assist in 17 games with Iowa this season.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens have assigned goaltender Cayden Primeau to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Friday.

Le gardien Cayden Primeau a été cédé au Rocket de Laval, dans la Ligue américaine.



Goaltender Cayden Primeau has been reassigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 17, 2021

Primeau, 22, beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in a shoot out on Friday.

The Farmington Hills, Mich. native has a 1-2-0 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 3.65 GAA with the Canadiens.

Primeau has a 8-6-3 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.77 GAA with the Rocket this season.

Florida Panthers

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky missed practice on Friday due to an illness, according to interim head coach Andrew Brunette.

Brunette on Bobrovsky missing practice: "He wasn't feeling great this morning, so we kept him off the ice." — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) December 17, 2021

Bobrovsky, 33. has a12-3-2 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.47 GAA this season.

The Panthers were one of three teams to be shutdown through the holiday break due to COVID-19 concerns on Friday.

Arizona Coyotes

Scott Wedgewood will be in net for the Coyotes when they take on the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, according to Arizona Coyotes insider Craig Morgan.

Scott Wedgewood gets the start in goal for the Coyotes in Anaheim tonight. TBD on whether he'll the wear the new gear; might need a little more break-in time. https://t.co/KWstd1iIUn — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) December 17, 2021

Wedgewood, 29, has a 3-9-2 record with a .906 save percentage and 2.98 GAA split between the New Jersey Devils and Coyotes this season.