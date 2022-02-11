Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have re-assigned forward Parker Kelly to the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Friday.

Kelly did not play in Thursday night's 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins and has not seen the ice with the Sens in a game since late November.

The 22-year-old has one goal and one assist in 11 games so far this season at the NHL level and two goals for nine points in 23 AHL games.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have re-assigned forward Aliaksei Protas to the AHL's Hershey Bears.

The 21-year-old has appeared in 33 games so far this season for the Caps, scoring three goals and adding six assists. He was a third-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have re-assigned forwards Michael Chaput and Valtteri Puustinen to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Neither player has appeared in a game at the NHL level so far this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers ruled out forward Sean Couturier for the season after he underwent successful back surgery in Philadelphia Friday morning.

In 29 games prior to the injury, the Phoenix native had six goals and 11 assists while averaging 20:23 of ice time per game.

