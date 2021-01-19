Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice told reporters that forward Patrik Laine will not be in the lineup Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators.

"We don't feel he is ready to go tonight so we will hold him out another day," Maurice said.

Laine missed Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs because of an upper-body injury. He left Monday morning's skate early and did the same over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Laurent Brossoit will get the start between the pipes.

 

Ottawa Senators

TSN's Brent Wallace reports that rookie forward Tim Stützle will miss Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets with a minor injury and is listed as day-to-day.

“Just a little nagging, minor injury that would be more of a day to day situation and we're just being more cautious and anything," Sens head coach D.J. Smith told reporters.

The No. 3 in the 2020 NHL Draft scored his first career goal in his second game on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it appears Alex Galchenyuk will take Stützle's spot as he is in a white jersey for Tuesday morning's skate while Colin White is in the grey, likely indicating a healthy scratch. If Galchenyuk indeed plays, it would be his first game as a Senator as he was a healthy scratch in each of his first two games.

Here were the lines at the morning skate:

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson
Galchenyuk-Stepan-Dadonov
Paul-Tierney-C.Brown
Paquette-Anisimov-Watson
White-Haley (extras)

Chabot-Gudbranson
Reilly-Zaitsev
Coburn-J.Brown

 

Toronto Maple Leafs

Travis Boyd was not among the taxi squad skaters at Leafs practice Tuesday. Pierre Engvall and Alexander Barabanov appear to be extras, while Adam Brooks is working in on the early drills, reports TSN's Kristen Shilton.

Here were the lines:

Thornton-Matthews-Marner
Nylander-Tavares-Vesey
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Hyman
Brooks-Spezza-Simmonds

Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Bogosian
Sandin-Lehtonen

Andersen
Campbell

SRS: Engvall, Barabanov

 

Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes

Tuesday's game between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes is being postponed according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. Read more about the situation here.

 

Tampa Bay Lightning

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is not practising Tuesday because of what the team is calling a body maintenance day.

Head coach Jon Cooper also told reporters he did not have an update on forward Blake Coleman or goaltender Curtis McEhlinney, who are both on the COVID-19 list.

 

Pittsburgh Penguins

Casey DeSmith will make a second straight start in net Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.

Tristan Jarry started each of the team's first two games, allowing nine goals on 33 shots, including three goals on six shots before being pulled for DeSmith in the team's second game.

Kasperi Kapanen will make his season debut tonight for the Penguins after being acquired in the offseason from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

 

Florida Panthers

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to return Tuesday night as he makes his season debut at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

"He had a great summer, offseason, came into camp ready to go, just got slowed down a little bit there at the start. I think he's come back and looks as sharp as he did going into it. He's more than ready," head coach Joel Quenneville told reporters Tuesday morning.

 

Washington Capitals

Rookie Vitek Vanecek will be in net tonight for the Capitals as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, head coach Peter Laviolette confirmed to reporters.

He made 30 saves in his NHL debut Friday night.

 

Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins will start tonight against the Detroit Red Wings in the second half of a back-to-back series between the two teams.

Joonas Korpisalo allowed two goals on 37 shots in the team's 3-2 win on Monday.

 

He has two assists through the first three games of the 2020-21 season. 