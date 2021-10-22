Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told the media that goalie Petr Mrazek, who is currently sidelined with a groin injury, has been skating and progressing well. The 29-year-old will travel with the Leafs on their upcoming three-game road trip, but is unlikely to play as the team announced on Saturday that he is expected to miss two weeks with the injury.

Forward Ilya Mikheyev, who has yet to play this season after undergoing thumb surgery earlier this month, has not started skated yet.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby returned to practice on Friday. The 34-year-old hasn't played this season after undergoing off-season wrist surgery and isn't expected to play Saturday night against the visiting Maple Leafs.