Washington Capitals

The Capitals announced Friday morning that they have recalled goaltender Ilya Samsonov from the AHL's Hershey Bears ahead of their back-to-back this weekend against the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.

Goalie Craig Anderson has been reassigned to the taxi squad and Zach Fucale is headed to Hershey as corresponding moves.

NHL Schedule Change

The league announced it has rescheduled a March 28 game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning to this Saturday.

The move comes as Tampa Bay had their second game in a row with the Dallas Stars postponed because of ongoing power issues associated with severe weather in the region. Read more about the schedule change here.