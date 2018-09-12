TSN is bringing viewers the inaugural Curling World Cup, taking place in Suzhou, China starting today, Wednesday, Sept. 12, and running through Sunday, Sept. 16.

The tournament, newly developed by The World Curling Federation, involves four legs which feature eight mixed doubles, eight men’s, and eight women’s teams. Canada is represented in each division, including a strong women’s team led by Ottawa’s Rachel Homan coming off a gold medal win at the 2017 World Women’s Curling Championship. The men’s team features a new lineup led by two-time world champion Kevin Koe, while the mixed team includes Laura Crocker and Kirk Muyres, fresh off a gold medal at the 2018 Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can catch the action on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The full broadcast schedule, which features select Canada games, as well as the finals in each division, can be found here.

The World Cup of Curling is part of TSN’s wide range of curling coverage, including the World Curling Championships, Tim Hortons Brier, Scotties Tournament of Hearts, and Continental Cup.