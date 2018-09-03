CLEVELAND — The Indians placed Josh Donaldson on the disabled list so he can continue rehabbing a calf injury in the minor leagues.

The 2015 AL MVP was acquired on Friday in a trade with Toronto. Donaldson has been limited to just 36 games this season, and the Indians are hoping he can get healthy enough to help them in the post-season.

Donaldson is playing third base and batting second on Monday for Triple-A Columbus. Once Donaldson is cleared and ready to play for them, the Indians intend to have him at third and slide All-Star Jose Ramirez to second. Jason Kipnis will be moving to the outfield.

The 32-year-old Donaldson hasn't played in a major league game since May 28. Donaldson took batting practice and did drills at Progressive Field on Sunday. Afterward, he said he was close to being 100 per cent.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports