International Rugby on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App

Check out when and where you can get your rugby fix on TSN and TSN GO.

TSN GO is available in the Apps stores for Android and iTunes.

The Rugby Championship Date Matchup Time (ET) Feed Saturday, August 18 Australia vs. New Zealand 5:30am TSN2 Saturday, August 18 South Africa vs. Argentina 11:05am TSN2 Saturday, August 25 New Zealand vs. Australia 3:35am TSN5 Saturday, August 25 Argentina vs. South Africa 3:10pm TSN.ca/TSN App Saturday, September 8 New Zealand vs. Argentina 3:35am TSN5 Saturday, September 8 Australia vs. South Africa 5:55am TSN5 Saturday, September 15 New Zealand vs. South Africa 3:35am TSN5 Saturday, September 15 Australia vs. Argentina 5:55am TSN.ca/TSN App Saturday, September 29 South Africa vs. Australia 11:05am TSN2 Saturday, September 29 Argentina vs. New Zealand 6:40pm TSN.ca/TSN App Saturday, October 6 South Africa vs. New Zealand 11:05am TSN5 Saturday, October 6 Argentina vs. Australia 6:40pm TSN.ca/TSN App

*Schedule subject to change