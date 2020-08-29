Saturday’s main card bout between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev has been removed from the card due to a positive COVID-19 test, the promotion announced.

The bout is expected to be rescheduled at a later date.

The light heavyweights were expected to meet in a rematch of their February bout bout that ended in come controversy.

Ankalaev won via 38-second TKO, though Cutelaba contested and subsequently appealed the result of the fight. The appeal was rejected and the result was allowed to stand.

They were booked to meet at the original UFC 249 before it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Another match was scuttled after Cutelaba tested positive for COVID-19 on August 11.

There is no word as to which camp Saturday’s positive test came from, or who it was that contracted the virus.

Saturday's UFC event will take place at the UFC Apex in front of no fans due to the pandemic.