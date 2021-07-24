What's next for Eichel, Sabres? Where do talks stand between Leafs, Oilers for Hyman?

Jakub Voracek is on his way back to Columbus, as the Blue Jackets have acquired the winger from the Philadelphia Flyers for forward Cam Atkinson.

Voracek was drafted seventh overall by the Blue Jackets in 2007 and played three seasons in Columbus before being traded to the Flyers in 2011 in a deal for centre Jeff Carter.

In 968 career games, Voracek has 216 goals and 738 points. He scored nine goals and tallied 43 points last season.

Atkinson, 32, has played his entire NHL career with Columbus, scoring 213 goals and tallying 402 points in 627 games. He had 15 goals and 34 points in 56 games last season.

More to follow.