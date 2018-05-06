Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Aledmys Díaz was carted off the field Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays after suffering a left ankle sprain during a play at first base.

X-rays came back negative for a fracture, but he will still undergo further evaluation.

Díaz left today's game with a left ankle sprain. X-rays came back negative and he will undergo an MRI to further evaluate the extent of injury. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 6, 2018

The incident occurred in the fifth inning when Diaz hit a weak ground ball to Rays first baseman Brad Miller. Diaz managed to beat out the toss to pitcher Chris Archer, who was covering the bag, but appeared to roll his left ankle on the bag in the process.

Diaz went down immediately in considerable pain and was forced to leave on a cart soon after.

Anthony Alford scored on the play to give Toronto a 1-0 lead.

The 27-year-old Diaz is in his first year with the Jays after being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in December.

He is hitting .210 with six home runs and 12 RBIs over 31 games.