First baseman Justin Smoak is back from the paternity list, while shortstop Richard Urena is heading back to Triple-A Buffalo, the team announced Sunday.

Smoak has not played since May 2 and has been away for the birth of his daughter. In 109 at-bats, Smoak is hitting .257 with four home runs and 18 RBI.

The Blue Jays are looking to avoid the sweep Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays as they will send Marco Estrada to the hill against Chris Archer.

They enter play Sunday third in the American League East at 18-16.