1h ago
Jets D Byfuglien to miss game vs. Canes
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien was not on the ice for Sunday's morning skate and the veteran will not be in the lineup for their game against the Carolina Hurricanes with an upper-body injury, head coach Paul Maurice confirmed.
Byfuglien suffered the injury during practice on Saturday and is listed as day-to-day.
The 33-year-old has one assist over four games this season, his ninth with the Winnipeg franchise.
Dmitri Kulikov, 27, will replace Byfuglien on the blueline for his first appearance of the season.
Laurent Brossoit will get the start between the pipes for Winnipeg.
Projected Lines vs. Hurricanes
Forwards
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Little-Laine
Copp-Lowry-Tanev
Vesalainen-Roslovic-Perreault
Defence
Morrissey-Trouba
Morrow-Myers
Chiarot-Kulikov
Goalies
Brossoit
Hellebuyck