Jets Ice Chips: Byfuglien out as Winnipeg looks to re-establish home dominance

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien was not on the ice for Sunday's morning skate and the veteran will not be in the lineup for their game against the Carolina Hurricanes with an upper-body injury, head coach Paul Maurice confirmed.

Byfuglien suffered the injury during practice on Saturday and is listed as day-to-day.

The 33-year-old has one assist over four games this season, his ninth with the Winnipeg franchise.

Dmitri Kulikov, 27, will replace Byfuglien on the blueline for his first appearance of the season.

Laurent Brossoit will get the start between the pipes for Winnipeg.

Projected Lines vs. Hurricanes

Forwards

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

Vesalainen-Roslovic-Perreault

Defence

Morrissey-Trouba

Morrow-Myers

Chiarot-Kulikov

Goalies

Brossoit

Hellebuyck