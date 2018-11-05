Lemieux's high stick, hit to the head change flow of the game for Jets

Winnipeg Jets forward Brendan Lemieux has been suspended for an illegal check to the head on Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck over the weekend, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced.

Winnipeg’s Brendan Lemieux has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head on Florida’s Vincent Trocheck. https://t.co/tQt7AWcmLH — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 5, 2018

NHL Player Safety announced the hearing Saturday, but waited until Sunday to determine the date due to the Jets' travel schedule returning from Finland.

Lemieux received a match penalty when he clipped Trocheck with a hit to the head late in the second period. Florida went on the defeat the Jets 4-2.

The 22-year-old is pointless over nine games this season in Winnipeg.