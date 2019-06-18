Thornton hopes to play at least one more year

Veteran forward Joe Thornton said he hopes to play at least one more season in the NHL and could play for as many as five seasons.

Thornton originally made the comments to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti, before confirming to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun that he hopes to be back next season.

Via text message just now, Thornton doubles down on what he announced earlier in Vegas: "Thinking I got five more years left in me."

Thornton added to Gulitti he wants to talk with Sharks management soon about a potential contract.

"We'll talk. We'll sit down," Thornton said, per Gulitti's report. "I'll sit down with [owner Hasso Plattner] and [coach Peter DeBoer] and [general manager Doug Wilson] and figure something out. My body feels great, and it's going to be the first time in a long time I don't have to rehab in the summer, so I'm excited for that."

Thornton just finished his 21st season in the NHL, recording 16 goals and 35 assists in 73 games. The 39-year-old has 413 goals and 1,065 assists in 1,566 career games, split between the Sharks and Boston Bruins.

Thornton is in Vegas for the NHL Awards Wednesday where he is a finalist for the Masterton Trophy.