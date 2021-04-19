What kind of deal should the Blue Jackets offer Laine?

Max Domi will be a healthy scratch on Monday when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Florida Panthers, head coach John Tortorella announced.

Domi has seven goals and 19 points in 46 games with the Blue Jackets this season, his first with the team. The 26-year-old has picked up a total of 28 penalty minutes over the team's past three games, including two 10-minute misconducts.

Big changes for #CBJ tonight, with Max Domi being scratched. Also out are MIkhail Grigorenko and Scott Harrington.



Kevin Stenlund, Kole Sherwood and Gavin Bayreuther in. CBJ debut for Bayreuther.



Elvis Merzlikins in net vs. the Panthers. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) April 19, 2021

A veteran of 421 NHL games, Domi has 88 goals and 270 points over his career with the Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes. He was traded to Columbus with a third-round pick from the Canadiens for Josh Anderson in October.

The Blue Jackets, who are winless in their past five games, have dropped to seventh in the Central Division, 10 points back of a playoff spot.