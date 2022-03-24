Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will undergo hip surgery and miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NHL season, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Thursday.

The team said Korpisalo, 27, is expected to make a full recovery in six months.

The native of Pori, Finland, who last played for the Blue Jackets on Tuesday in a loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, made 22 appearances this season (17 starts) with a 7-11-0 record, a 4.15 goals-against average and .877 save percentage.

Columbus (32-29-3) currently sits fifth in the Metropolitan Division with 67 points and is 18 points back of the third-place New York Rangers.