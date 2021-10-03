Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald has been diagnosed with myocarditis, head coach Dave Tippett said on Sunday. Archibald had COVID-19 over the summer and will be out indefinitely.

Tippett says Archibald had COVID over the summer. He’s been diagnosed with myocarditis and is out indefinitely. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 3, 2021

Tippett told reporters last week that Archibald had been dealing with health issues in training camp, and was undergoing testing.

"Arch skated for a few days," Tippett told reporters on a Zoom call on Wednesday. "He's having some tests done. He just can't seem to get himself up to speed and he's not feeling like he should be.

"The last couple of days, he's had some testing done and we're waiting for the results of that. He's just not getting up to speed like he should be, so they just want to go see where he's at. He's set back a couple days here."

Archibald, 28, had seven goals and 13 points in 52 games last season. He has 39 goals and 70 points in 235 games with the Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Arizona Coyotes.