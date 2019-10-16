Welcome to Just the Stats with TSN Stats guy Kevin Gibson. Be sure to check back every week to find out who’s hot and who’s cold to help you set your fantasy lineup.

Hot

- The Buffalo Sabres (5-0-1) and Colorado Avalanche (5-0-0) are the only teams that have yet to lose in regulation. Both teams are a perfect 4-0-0 at home. The Sabres play five of their next six games on the road, including a California road swing that starts Wednesday night. The Avs are 1-0-0 so far on their six-game road trip, winning in Washington on Monday.

- Last season, four players scored four goals or more in a game. We just hit mid-October and we have already have three – Oilers winger James Neal, Bruins winger David Pastrnak and Red Wings winger Anthony Mantha. Mantha has six goals on the season, but just one in his last four games played. Neal is the early leader for the NHL Cy Young Award, with eight goals and no assists (8-0). Pastrnak has six goals over his past four games played and is well on his way to a fourth consecutive 30-goal season. Each of the past three seasons his goal production has gone up, from 34 to 35 to 38.

- Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper is 2-2-0 on the season, but he’s only allowed six goals, with a goals-against average of 1.52 and save percentage of .955. The Coyotes have allowed only nine goals through five games, and just five of those were at even strength. That’s some great defence, but they are struggling on offence, with just 11 goals for the season. The Coyotes did end a 10-game losing streak in Winnipeg on Tuesday. The team hadn’t won in Manitoba since Jets 2.0 returned.

Not

- The New Jersey Devils are the NHL’s only winless team (0-4-2). They’ve managed just 13 goals on the season. First-overall pick Jack Hughes has zero points and 12 shots on net in the first six games of his pro career.

- The Rangers have cooled off just by barely seeing the ice. The team has only played three times so far this season, including a week off between their second (Oct. 5) and third (Oct. 12) games. New York centre Mika Zibanejad had four goals and four assists in the first two games of the season, but was held off the scoresheet in a 4-1 loss to the Oilers last Saturday. The Rangers are back in action Thursday night against the Devils.

