Ex-Falcons WR Hardy among three Americans signed by Redblacks

American receiver Justin Hardy, who played in a Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons, was among three players signed Friday by the Ottawa Redblacks.

Hardy, 30, spent five seasons with Atlanta (2015-19) after being selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft. Hardy had two kickoff returns for 17 yards in Atlanta's 34-28 Super Bowl loss to New England on Feb. 5, 2017.

The five-foot-10, 192-pound Hardy also spent time in the NFL with the Chicago Bears (2021). Overall, he appeared in 73 career regular-season games, registering 95 catches for 946 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ottawa also signed running back Byron Marshall and offensive lineman Kyle McCrorey, both Americans.

Marshall, 27, appeared in 13 career NFL regular-season games with the Philadelphia Eagles (2016) and Washington Commanders (2017-18), rushing for 105 yards on 31 carries, 13 catches for 76 receiving yards and 12 kick returns for 239 yards.

Marshall also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

McCrorey, 24, made 11 starts in 2018 at Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Bombers sign Canadian lineman Ben Koczwara, American defensive back Corey Straughter

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed Canadian lineman Ben Koczwara and American defensive back Corey Straughter.

Winnipeg selected the six-foot-three, 291-pound Koczwara in the eighth round of the '18 CFL draft. He appeared in 31 games with the Waterloo Warriors and spent time in 2021 with the Toronto Argonauts after attending the Blue Bombers training camp in 2018 and 2019.

The five-foot-10, 185-pound Straughter signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season but was released in August, 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.