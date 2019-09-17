Humphries' bid to be released by Canadian bobsleigh group denied

CALGARY — A Calgary judge has denied Kaillie Humphries' bid to be released by Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton.

The two-time Olympic bobsled champion asked the courts for an injunction forcing the national governing body of the sport to release her.

Humphries intended to compete for the United States.

The 34-year-old from Calgary has also filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the bobsleigh organization.

Her dispute arose from a harassment complaint she filed with the organization against a coach.

A BCS lawyer says there wasn't enough evidence to support her claim.