It looks like Evander Kane might be sticking around in San Jose.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, although no deal is finalized yet, all signs point to a seven-year extension getting done for the pending UFA winger.

Deal isn't finalized quite yet, sources say, but all signs point towards a seven-year extension getting done for the pending UFA winger who has been a nice fit in San Jose. It will also mean that draft pick in the trade deadline deal becomes a first-rounder for Buffalo. https://t.co/Bje2108fIX — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 23, 2018

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the deal is expected to carry an AAV of $7 million.

Scratch a big name from the UFA field this summer. As @sportsnetirf first reported and @PierreVLeBrun alludes to here, when signed it’s expected to be a seven-year deal with AAV of $7M, and BUF will get first-round pick. https://t.co/JhJiLi92nN — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) May 23, 2018

Kane was acquired by the Sharks from the Buffalo Sabres on trade deadline day in exchange for forward Daniel O’Regan and two conditional picks. If the Sharks complete the deal with Kane, one of the picks becomes a first-rounder for Buffalo in 2019.

"We're certainly very pleased to have him," Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said following the deal. "The specific skill set he brings was something we were looking for. His speed, his scoring, his grit and youthful energy. He's 26 and he brings a lot of things to the table and his familiarity with several of our players, especially our leadership group, is real important too."

Kane didn’t disappoint.

In 17 regular season games, Kane had nine goals and five assists and was plus-five. In the playoffs, Kane scored four goals and added one assist in nine games before the Sharks fell to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kane’s highest-scoring season came with the Winnipeg Jets in 2011-12 when he tallied 30 goals. For his career, Kane has 186 goals and 168 assists in 574 regular season games.

The Vancouver native was selected in the first round (No. 4 overall) in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.