San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended one game by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Vegas Golden Knights forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

San Jose’s Evander Kane suspended one game for cross-checking Vegas’ Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. https://t.co/R5Nts4CTHF — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 27, 2018

The incident occurred in the third period of the Sharks’ 7-0, Game 1 loss to the Golden Knights. Kane hit Bellemare twice with his stick, once in the shoulder and once that appeared to be in the face.

The Sharks forward received a five-minute major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct on the play.

Bellemare did not leave the game as a result of the incident.

Kane’s only NHL suspension occurred in December of 2014.

In 78 games during the regular season split between the Buffalo Sabres and Sharks, Kane had 29 goals and 25 assists.