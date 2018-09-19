Following a busy offseason that saw them acquire All-NBA star Kawhi Leonard, the Toronto Raptors return to Canada's Sports Leader for the highly anticipated 2018-19 season with a package of 41 regular season games.

TSN's extensive NBA broadcast schedule also features coverage of the NBA PLAYOFFS and NBA FINALS – one of the more than 60 championships offered annually as part of TSN's diverse broadcast schedule. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can catch the action on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, with the complete broadcast schedule available at tsn.ca/raptors1819.

Highlights of the 2018-19 TANGERINE RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN broadcast schedule include:

- The Raptors' season opener - and 2018 NBA Playoff rematch - at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET

- Two games against the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, including Kevin Durant and the Splash Brothers' visit to Toronto on Thursday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET

- DeMar DeRozan's highly anticipated return to Toronto with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, February 22 at 7 p.m. ET

- Two games against James Harden, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, and the powerhouse Houston Rockets

- Three games against Joel Embiid and the Eastern Conference contender Philadelphia 76ers

TANGERINE RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN is led by the fan-favourite broadcast team of play-by-play commentator Matt Devlin alongside game analyst and TSN Basketball Insider Jack “The Coach” Armstrong, with TSN's Kate Beirness bringing her expertise as sideline reporter. TSN's Rod Black hosts pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage alongside analyst Leo Rautins. SPORTSCENTRE follows the Raptors throughout the season, delivering breaking news, reports, highlights, and in-depth analysis from TSN basketball analysts Armstrong and Rautins.

TSN's television coverage of the Raptors is complemented by live radio coverage its 41-game regular season game package on TSN 1050 Toronto, as play-by-play announcer Paul Jones is joined by analysts Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton. Throughout the season, TSN 1050 brings fans extended pre- and post-game shows hosted by Gareth Wheeler and Duane Watson. The station also features reports from TSN 1050's dedicated Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg. Radio coverage is also available on TSN.ca, and for live streaming via the TSN and iHeartRadio apps.

TSN platforms – including TSN.ca and the TSN app – have the Raptors covered from every angle, with:

- Up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, game recaps, and more

- Daily comprehensive coverage of the NBA, including digital analysis from TSN basketball analysts

- Weekly NBA blog posts from Armstrong

- Blog posts and video reports following the latest Raptors news from Lewenberg

- Highlights, recaps, and must-see moments from around the league

- Fantasy picks, projections, and analysis from TSN's Scott Cullen

- Photos, videos, and content posted across TSN's official social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram

- BarDown.com rounds up all the viral moments and social media reaction from the new season

This marks the 20th consecutive season of the Raptors on TSN, as the network has delivered live coverage of the team since the 1998-99 season.