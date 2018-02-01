Seravalli: Penguins looking for help down the middle

With the National Hockey League’s Feb. 26 trade deadline rapidly approaching, TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli plays TradeCentre Match Game: Proposing a number of potential team fits for players on the TSN Trade Bait Board.

Today, we examine potential new homes for Vancouver Canucks left winger Thomas Vanek.

Match Game 2018

Thomas Vanek

Thomas Vanek Team Pos Age GP G P 17-18 Cap Hit Past 17-18 Van LW 33 50 14 36 $2M UFA

Anaheim Ducks: GM Bob Murray is targeting a scoring winger for either side of the second and third lines. Vanek seems to check a lot of boxes for the Ducks, especially stylistically. The Ducks would be Vanek’s eighth team in five seasons, but he is on track for his most productive season since leaving Buffalo in 2013-14, trending towards 22 goals and 36 assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets: It’s difficult to envision GM Jarmo Kekalainen not attempting to better his team before Feb. 26. They are treading water (11-11-3) since Dec. 1. The Blue Jackets’ offence ranks 25th in goals-for and Vanek would pack a scoring punch, plus needed playoff experience, to a team that has not a single series win to show for a few impressive regular seasons.

San Jose Sharks: Not having second or third-round picks to deal may make Vanek a tough rental acquisition, but it’s easy to see him fitting in the Sharks’ group. He’d look pretty good on a line with Joe Pavelski, particularly with Mikkel Boedker’s underwhelming production in that spot.