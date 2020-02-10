Keefe: ‘Fragile’ Leafs must rally around ‘fight the panic’ mantra Prior to last week's games, the Toronto Maple Leafs had been 17-1 under coach Sheldon Keefe when holding a lead in the final period, but in three of their last four games they’ve squandered leads and appear to be sliding back into some bad defensive habits, Mark Masters writes.

Is Keefe starting to experience the same issues Babcock tried to deal with?

TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs, who practised at Ford Performance Centre in Toronto on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Sheldon Keefe isn't reading too much into Toronto's blown leads in the third period last week.

"It's important that we don't overreact and try to create much of a complex around here," the coach said. "Just continue to go out and work and look at the greater sample and trust ourselves."

Prior to last week, the Leafs had been 17-1 under Keefe when holding a lead in the final period. Then last Monday against the Florida Panthers they squandered a 3-1 lead in the third, losing in regulation after Andersen exited with the injury. On Friday, Toronto also blew a 3-1 advantage against the Anaheim Ducks before salvaging the win in overtime. On Saturday, Toronto grabbed a 1-0 edge in Montreal early in the third before surrendering a late equalizer and losing to the Canadiens in overtime. ​

"The trend, of course, is that they're all third periods and all that, but when we look at the issues in each of the games there's no real trend there for us," Keefe said. "So, we're hoping it's just a funny week and the way things worked out."

After Friday's loss, Keefe said the Leafs played like a "fragile group."

"We just got to get our swagger back," said winger Kasperi Kapanen. "We're a great hockey team and we've been working really hard on our D-zone and trying to be better there and I think we have, but the third period comes around and we get a bit nervous."

In the last two third periods, Toronto has been outshot 31-5, including 16-1 on Saturday, but Keefe was actually happy with how his team defended against the Canadiens.

"Defensively, we did a really good job and that's been a big focus of ours," Keefe said. "We scored early and then kind of got on our heels … but we felt all the shots, including the goal, were from the outside and that's a positive for us relative to what we were giving up in the past."

So, what happened? A team oozing with high-end skill suddenly started misfiring.

"I just think we're getting away from our game," said Marner. "We're not playing with the confidence we need ... We're not getting in the offensive zone enough. To go in and only get one shot is unacceptable. I felt like we gave the game to them in the third."

One of the rallying cries for Keefe since taking over is "Fight the panic" and hold onto the puck more.

"It's just supporting each other," explained defenceman Travis Dermott, "and then if they do get a little momentum swing it's not breaking down, it’s coming back to the net, staying deep, supporting each other, not getting too stretched out, talking and then kind of working it through that way instead of panicking, shooting the puck out of the zone, giving it back to them and letting them come right back at us. It's sometimes hard to fight that panic."

Keefe's possession-based system works best when the team takes care of the puck, but on Saturday night in the third period the Leafs seemed to slide back into some bad habits.

"It feels like we're forcing plays that we usually don't and we've gotten away from," noted Marner, "trying to just force stuff up the middle or to a stretch guy who's by himself on an island. We know what we got to do to be better so tomorrow's going to be a better showing for us, let's hope."

---

Frederik Andersen participated fully in practice for the first time since sustaining a neck injury last Monday.

"It's feeling good," the goalie said after the session. "First practice back with the team today was pretty positive."

Andersen had his own net during most of the workout while Jack Campbell and Michael Hutchinson rotated at the other end. If Andersen isn't ready, then Campbell will start against Arizona.

Andersen got bumped a couple times in the game against the Panthers, but wouldn’t list one hit that led to the injury.

"I can't tell you which one was the worst," Andersen said.

Some injuries you can play through, but the nature of this neck injury makes it tough, Andersen said.

"I don't want to go into specifics, but just making sure that I can play to the level I need to be at and making sure there are no symptoms … make sure we don't rush anything."

Andersen refused to answer when asked if he's dealt with this type of injury previously.

After going 1-2-1 last week and with four more games in the next six days, the Leafs are eagerly anticipating Andersen's return.

"Freddie's been unbelievable so it's big news if he is back," said winger Mitch Marner, "and brings a little more confidence to our team."

TSN's Kristen Shilton has more on Andersen's status here.

---

William Nylander returned to practice after missing the last two games due to an illness.

"I feel way better today, that’s for sure," the 23-year-old said while holding a cup of chicken broth. "I don't know what exactly it was, just high fever and just felt terrible."

Monday's practice was the first time Nylander skated since Wednesday's game.

"Legs felt fine," he insisted, "it was more so (about my) breathing after not doing anything."

"I thought he looked fine," said Keefe. "Willie's a guy that loves to skate all the time and stay with that consistently so I'm sure he didn't feel (like) himself, but we're happy to see him back in the building."

Nylander had been on a nine-game point streak with six goals in that span before getting sick. Is he worried some of the momentum will be lost?

"No," he said with a grin, "I'm not too worried about that."

---

The flu bug seems to be making its way through the dressing room, with centre John Tavares and defenceman Justin Holl the latest to get sick. Both missed practice, but Keefe is optimistic they'll play Tuesday night.

"I am expecting them, yes," Keefe said. "However, it's an illness and you don't know how that’s going to affect our guys so a lot of those people will be game-time decisions and, of course, we're hoping it's something that doesn't spread."

Precautions are being made.

"Everyone's just got to make sure they're taking care," Marner said, "and when they're at the rink taking all the vitamins and stuff like that. It happens every year and it's something that sucks."

Dermott, who missed a recent game due to food poisoning, noted that players are leaning on Margaret Hughes, the team’s lead performance dietician, to help them get through the flu season.

---

Toronto's offensive struggles on Saturday extended to the power play, which had a rare off night producing just two shots in two missed opportunities.

"Some of our spacing and decision-making coming out of our zone was an issue," Keefe said. "So, you don't get that right coming out of your zone then you're going to end up getting jammed up at the blueline as you're trying to enter. That's something we had to do better."

There was a focus on zone entries during the video session.

"Tyson (Barrie), a couple times coming out, was a little indecisive with what to do with the puck and then that stalled us," Keefe added.

---

There was a radar gun present at practice on Monday with shot speeds getting displayed on a monitor near the bench.

"I just noticed it when Kappy was shooting," Andersen said with a smile. "I think he got it up to 60. I don't know if he was holding back a bit."

"It doesn't work well for me," a deadpan Marner said. "I don’t like it."

Marner won't have to worry about it moving forward, it appears. It seems like the radar gun's presence was simply a fluke.

"I don't know where it came from or whose idea it was, but it doesn't interest me much," said Keefe.

The presence of the monitor, for one day at least, did lead to some questions about which Leaf owns the hardest shot.

"Pierre (Engvall) actually has a very hard shot," said Andersen, who would arguably know best. "Pierre's is sneaky hard and comes at you heavy."

"It depends what kind of shot," said Nylander. "Wrist shot, probably Auston (Matthews)."

"It's a tough question," Kapanen said. "(Jake Muzzin) is probably up there or my centreman (Jason Spezza), he's got a pretty heavy slap shot so I'd have to pick Spezz."

---

Dealing with some bumps and bruises, winger Zach Hyman stayed off the ice on Monday for maintenance. Newly-acquired winger Kyle Clifford missed the workout to attend his grandfather's funeral. And, at one point, Barrie briefly left the ice.

"It was a challenge," a smiling Keefe said of running practice. "At one point we might [have] had as many goalies as we had defencemen. Coming from the American League you're used to having different challenges such as this and guys adjusted just fine."

Lines at Monday’s practice:

Nylander - Matthews - Marner

Johnsson - Spezza - Kapanen

Kerfoot - Gauthier - Timashov

Timashov - Engvall - Aberg

Muzzin - Marincin

Dermott - Barrie

Sandin - Liljegren

Andersen

Campbell

Hutchinson

Injured: Rielly (foot), Ceci (ankle), Mikheyev (wrist)

Sick: Tavares, Holl

Maintenance: Hyman

Personal: Clifford ​