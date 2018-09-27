Must See: Kessel hilariously answers question about his off-season

Phil Kessel was honoured Thursday at the Action for Cancer Awareness Awards in Washington D.C.

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward received the “Excellence in Cancer Awareness Award” at the Prevent Cancer Foundation’s 26th annual luncheon at the Library of Congress.

Kessel, 30, underwent surgery for testicular cancer in 2006 while playing with the Boston Bruins. He missed 12 games while recovering and was awarded the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy after the season.

“All of us are so proud of today’s honorees, who are each using their platform to inform and educate the public about the importance of early detection and prevention,” said Lisa McGovern, executive director of the Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program.

Norah O’Donnell, co-host of CBS This Morning, and Congressional spouses Kasey Crowley of New York and Helen Green of Texas were also honoured at the event.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Kessel is entering his fourth season with the Penguins and 13th in the NHL.