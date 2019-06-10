Williams: 'I would be shocked if KD doesn't play tonight'

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said star forward Kevin Durant will be a game-time decision for Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday.

Durant was listed as questionable on Sunday.

The forward has missed the first four games of the Finals and also missed the entire Western Conference Finals following a calf injury he suffered in the second round against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors trail the Raptors in the Finals 3-1. Game 5 goes Monday night in Toronto.