1h ago
KBO on TSN Schedule
TSN.ca Staff
Must See: KBO pitcher lofts slowest pitch we've seen since ... Jose Reyes'?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
KBO on TSN Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TSN Network
|May-23-20
|5:30am
|Doosan Bears vs. Samsung Lions
|TSN1/4
|May-24-20
|12:55am
|Hanwha Eagles vs. NC Dinos
|TSN1/4
|May-26-20
|5:25am
|TBD
|TSN3
|May-27-20
|5:25am
|TBD
|TSN3
|May-28-20
|5:25am
|TBD
|TSN3
|May-29-20
|5:25am
|TBD
|TSN3
|May-30-20
|5:30am
|TBD
|TSN3
|May-31-20
|12:55am
|TBD
|TSN3
|June-02-20
|5:25am
|TBD
|TSN
|June-03-20
|5:25am
|TBD
|TSN
|June-04-20
|5:25am
|TBD
|TSN
|June-05-20
|5:25am
|TBD
|TSN
|June-06-20
|5:30am
|TBD
|TSN
|June-07-20
|12:55am
|TBD
|TSN