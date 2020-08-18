Kirk Muller said Tuesday that Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien is doing well in his recovery from having a stent installed in a coronary artery and has begun going on walks.

Muller is serving as the team's interim head coach while Julien is recovering in Montreal. He is not expected to return during the team's series against the Philadelphia Flyers.

#Habs Muller says he spoke to Julien yesterday and that CJ is doing well in his recovery and has started going for walks. Muller hasn’t received the game puck from Friday’s win so he figures Weber is holding onto it to give to Julien. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) August 18, 2020

Julien was rushed to St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto overnight Wednesday as he was experiencing chest pain and had surgery Thursday.

The Canadiens, who trail the Flyers 2-1 in their best-of-seven series, will play Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon.