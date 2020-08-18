1h ago
Muller: Julien's recovery going well
Kirk Muller said Tuesday that Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien is doing well in his recovery from having a stent installed in a coronary artery and has begun going on walks.
TSN.ca Staff
Muller wants Habs to emulate Game 2 performance
Kirk Muller said Tuesday that Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien is doing well in his recovery from having a stent installed in a coronary artery and has begun going on walks.
Muller is serving as the team's interim head coach while Julien is recovering in Montreal. He is not expected to return during the team's series against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Julien was rushed to St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto overnight Wednesday as he was experiencing chest pain and had surgery Thursday.
The Canadiens, who trail the Flyers 2-1 in their best-of-seven series, will play Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon.