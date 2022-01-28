Five things to watch for at the 2022 Scotties

The 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts kicks off Friday night from Thunder Bay, Ont., with a matchup of veteran skips.

Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville and her hometown Thunder Bay rink will take on Saskatchewan's Chelsea Carey, who will represent Wild Card 2 at the year's national championship.

You can catch the feature match action at 7p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN 1/3, TSN Direct and the TSN App.

Representing Alberta, Carey defeated McCarville in the 2016 Tournament of Hearts final to capture her first Canadian championship. Carey won her second Scotties championship in 2019.

Since losing that final, Team McCarville haven't been able to get back to the championship tilt, but have been perennial contenders, making the Scotties playoffs in each of their three appearances since.

McCarville and company were excited to have hometown fans in the stands at Fort Williams Gardens this week until the Omicron variant made that impossible. Curling Canada left the door open to possibly have fans for the playoff weekend, but for now Team McCarville won't have supporters inside the building.

McCarville unsure if Scotties in her hometown is an advantage without fans While having the Scotties in your home town might usually be an advantage, Krista McCarville isn't sure if that's the case this time around, as there will be no fans in attendance in Thunder Bay. The Northern Ontario Skip joins Bob Weeks to talk about her teams preparation and readiness going into this year's tournament.

The two skips have a combined 14 appearances at the Canadian championship and both sides should be in the thick of things to finish in the top three of Pool A and make the playoffs.

In her first year playing in Saskatchewan, Carey lost to Penny Barker in the provincial final earlier this month, but earned one of three Wild Card spots thanks to a strong ranking on the CTRS. McCarville was selected to represent Northern Ontario after the association was forced to cancel its playdowns. Team McCarville last played at November's Tim Hortons Curling Trials where they made it to the semifinal but lost to eventual winner Team Jennifer Jones.

Picking a winner in this matchup is no easy feat, but TSN's Bob Weeks is leaning toward a Northern Ontario win in this one. Check out more Scotties predictions, HERE.

DAY 1 at #STOH2022 @bwcurlingTSN makes his @TSN_Edge opening day picks for the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay. pic.twitter.com/8x8lk7qDAZ — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) January 28, 2022

Draw 1 will also feature Wild Card 3 (Emma Miskew) battling Newfoundland and Labrador (Sarah Hill), New Brunswick (Andrea Crawford) taking on Wild Card 1 (Tracy Fleury) and Nunavut (Brigitte MacPhail) clashing with Prince Edward Island (Suzanne Birt).