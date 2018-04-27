Lamoriello declines to shed light on his future with the Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello declined to shed light on his future with the team Friday, starting only that he isn't focused on himself at the moment.

Lamoriello was pressed about his expiring contract status at his end-of-season press conference, but said he would not discuss the issue.

The 75-year-old joined the Maple Leafs in 2015 on a three-year contract and has helped the Leafs move from last in the league in 2016, to making the playoffs each of the past two seasons.

When it comes to the future of Maple Leafs pending unrestricted free agents, Lamoriello was slightly more talkative.

The general manager said the team would love to have James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak and Leo Komarov back next season, but added the trio has "earned the right to see what the market is."

In other roster news, Lamoriello said Travis Dermott and Andreas Johnsson will join the Toronto Marlies for their playoff run. Kasperi Kapanen was also eligible to rejoin the Marlies, but will instead play for Finland at the world hockey championship.