Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen left late in the second period against the Anaheim Ducks with an apparent head injury.

Andersen was injured when Corey Perry's skate hit him in the mask. Perry was tripped up by Leafs defenceman Ron Hainsey as he cut across Andersen's crease.

Andersen's mask fall off as a result of the hit and the goalie lay on the ice for several moments before skating to the bench under his own pressure and leaving to the dressing room.

Curtis McElhinney replaced Andersen with 6:15 left in the second period.