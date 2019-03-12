Insider Trading: Hunter to helm Canada for WJC, what if NHL team comes calling?

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be in the hunt to land two NCAA free agents.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the Maple Leafs are one of the final few teams being considered by Michigan State forward Taro Hirose and quote tweeted College Hockey News writer Mike McMahon who reports the team is expected to land Mercyhurst defenceman Joseph Duszak.

McKenzie wrote earlier Tuesday that Hirose was one of three NCAA forwards - along with Max Veronneau and Ryan Kuffner of Princeton - who were closing on making the leap to the NHL.

Hirose, a Calgary native, scored a career-high 15 goals and 50 points in 36 games during his junior season with the Spartans, leading the team with a plus-14 rating.

A left-winger, Hirose stands 5-foot-10 and is listed at 165 pounds. He had 12 goals and 42 points in 36 games as a sophomore last season and was a Second-Team All-Star in the Big Ten.

Duszak, 21, had 16 goals and 47 points in 37 games in a breakout junior season this year.

According to McKenzie, Max Veronneau has received interest from more than 25 NHL clubs and could make his decision as soon as Tuesday after whittling his list down to two or three teams.

Veronneau, 23, posted 13 goals and 37 points in 31 games with Princeton, whose season came to an end in triple-overtime against Brown on Saturday. The 23-year-old posted career-best offensive totals as a junior last season with 17 goals and 55 points in 36 contests. He led the NCAA in assists with 38 and was named First-Team All-ECAC Hockey and Second-Team All-American.

The Ottawa native is listed as six-foot and 180 pounds and McKenzie notes his hometown Senators along with the Edmonton Oilers are believed to be making a "major push" to sign him.

Kuffner edged his linemate Veronneau for the Princeton lead in goals and points this season with 22 goals and 44 points in 31 games. Also a native of Ottawa, the senior is listed at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. He posted a career-best 29 goals and 52 points in 36 games last season, being named both a Second Team All-American and Second-Team All-ECAC.

Veronneau attended Vegas Golden Knights development camp in 2017 and went to camps with both the Los Angeles Kings and New Jersey Devils last summer. while Kuffner was at the Winnipeg Jets development camp in 2017 and attended Ottawa Senators development camp last summer.