Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender is hoping to play for Denmark at the World Hockey Championship next week, but is awaiting clearance from the Maple Leafs.

Andersen told Denmark's TV2 he wants to play in the tournament, which will take place on home ice in Copenhagen and Herning, but needs to pass his end-of-season medical in Toronto.

"It is up to our general manager and doctors. Then we take it from there," Andersen said, as translated by Google.

Detroit Red Wings forward Frans Nielsen, who has been cleared to play for Denmark told TV2 he sees Andersen as a top five goaltender in the NHL and said he could be the difference in defeating Germany, Latvia and Norway in Group B.

The 28-year-old was eliminated from the playoffs with a 7-4 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday. He made 66 starts during the regular season, posting a 38-21-5 record with a .918 save percentage and a 2.61 goals-against average. He had a 3-3 record with a 3.76 goals against average and an. 896 save percentage in the Leafs' first-round series against the Bruins.

Andersen has represented Denmark at the worlds four times, but has not played at the tournament since debuting in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks in 2012. He was injured playing for his country in Olympic qualifying ahead of the 2016-17 season.