TORONTO — Hayley Wickenheiser retired last year after a storied playing career that included a record number of Canadian Olympic gold medals. Now she’s breaking barriers off the ice.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Thursday that Wickenheiser has been hired as the team’s assistant director of player personnel, a landmark appointment not just within the Leafs’ organization but the National Hockey League as a whole. There are few women in prominent hockey operations roles around the league.

The Leafs brought the 40-year-old to the club’s development camp last June as a guest coach. Wickenheiser was involved daily with on-ice activities and in the meeting rooms, helping to guide Toronto’s hand-picked talent and free agent invites through a rigorous week of work.

Now she joins skating coach Barb Underhill and newly hired amateur scout Noelle Needham in the small but growing contingent of female staff for the Leafs. Back in development camp, Wickenheiser was happy to embrace her short-term role in Toronto, but always had one eye trained on a possible long-term future.

“[Leafs’ general manager] Kyle Dubas and I have talked a few times and if there is a role for me here then that would be great moving forward,” she said at the time. “I’d be interested to see what happens and stay in hockey; that would be fun to do and see where it takes me at this point.”

The four-time Olympic gold medalist (and one-time silver medalist) was complimentary not just of the system Dubas and the Leafs had implemented at the camp, but of the 31-year-old executive’s forward-thinking attitude when it came to surrounding the team’s prospects with a diverse group of coaches and consultants.

“I think they’ve left a lot on the table in terms of new ideas and exchanging ideas which is why they’re bringing in a lot of different people from all over,” Wickenheiser said. “He’s very open to exploring a lot of different ways to make the team better, and also the development of the players coming up. I really appreciate that. I think that that’s a winning attitude and it’s something I like to be around.”

Wickenheiser brings with her an incomparable international pedigree between Olympic hardware and 11 world xhampionship medals (seven gold, six silver), as well as personal experiences attending NHL development camps (with Edmonton, as a coach, and Philadelphia, as a player) and playing professional hockey overseas from 2002-04 and again in 2008-09.

With diversity in the NHL become a more and more prevalent topic, the Leafs are proving to be at the head of that curve. While the league still doesn’t have a female NHL coach-in-waiting like San Antonio Spurs’ assistant Becky Hammon, hirings like Wickenheiser’s are a positive sign of the direction the NHL could trend towards in the future.

In addition to Wickenheiser’s addition to the Leafs’ staff, Toronto also made several promotions from within. Scott Pellerin was elevated to senior director of player personnel, while former NHLer Stephane Robidas takes over as director of player personnel. Needham was added to the amateur scouting staff in the Midwestern U.S. region and Victor Carneiro joins as an amateur scout in Ontario.