The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Nic Petan to a two-year contract extension, less than a month after acquiring the forward.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $775,000 for Petan, who was traded from the Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 25 in exchange for Par Lindholm.

Petan has one goal and a minus-3 rating in five games since joining the Maple Leafs. He had two assists in 13 games this season with the Jets.

He becomes the fifth pending restricted free agent the Maple Leafs have extended for a cap hit below $800,000 this season, joining Trevor Moore ($775,000 for two seasons), Calle Rosen ($750,000 for two seasons), Garret Sparks (one-year, $750,000) and Andreas Borgman (one-year, $700,000). The team signed centre Auston Matthews to a five-year, $58.17 million extension last month.

The Leafs have four restricted free agents remaining on their current 23-man roster - Mitchell Marner, Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnsson and Igor Ozhiganov.

In 113 career NHL games, Petan has six goals and 24 points. He will turn 24 on Friday.