Sparks looking forward to getting better, and to 'help out Fred'

TORONTO – The Maple Leafs have made their choice. Garret Sparks is in, Curtis McElhinney is out.

Toronto announced the final cuts to its training camp roster on Monday, settling the nearly three-week long battle for the team’s backup goalie job by placing McElhinney and Calvin Pickard on waivers and making Sparks the No. 2 netminder behind Frederik Andersen.

McElhinney had held that job since being claimed off waivers from Columbus in January 2017.

Based on preseason and camp alone, a clear-cut choice between Sparks and McElhinney for the backup post never revealed itself as both netminders succeeded and struggled in their exhibition opportunities.

Sparks stopped all 22 shots faced in his first period and a half of action, then allowed eight goals on 48 shots over his next game and a half. McElhinney turned aside 30 of 31 shots faced in his first two appearances, before giving up five goals on 37 shots in Toronto’s preseason finale on Saturday.

But in the end, the preseason may not have changed much for the Leafs when the alternative to keeping Sparks was most likely losing him on waivers. Drafted by Toronto in the seventh round, 190th overall, in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Sparks is coming off the best season of his career in the American Hockey League.

The 25-year-old was the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award winner as the AHL’s best goaltender on the strength of his .936 save percentage and 1.79 goals-against average in 43 regular-season games for the Toronto Marlies. He then led the team to its first Calder Cup championship in franchise history last June.

With that on his resume, and five years into his tenure with the Leafs’ organization, it seemed like a now-or-never moment for Toronto to see what Sparks had to offer at the NHL level. Mike Babcock had auditioned him there before, starting Sparks in 17 games during the Leafs’ 30th- place campaign in 2015-16.

Sparks made his NHL debut on Nov. 30, 2015, becoming the first goalie in Leafs’ history to record a shutout in his first game, an accomplishment that moved Sparks to tears on live television. Things got tougher from there though, and Sparks finished his NHL season with a .893 save percentage and 3.02 goals-against average.

The major question now for the Elmhurst, Ill., native is whether he can translate his starter’s game into a much more limited backup role with Andersen. Babcock have given Andersen 66 starts in each of the last two seasons, and for McElhinney that meant playing in only 18 games last year. But he was what Andersen called “the perfect backup,” in not only how he performed on the ice but how well he supported Andersen off it.

Despite the extended layoffs, McElhinney still put together the best season of his career in 2017-18, posting an NHL-best save percentage (.934) among backup goaltenders. But given his age (McElhinney turned 35 in May) the Leafs probably thought the journeyman had a better chance of making it down to the Marlies and being available for a potential call-up down the road than Sparks.