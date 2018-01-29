3m ago
Leafs' Zaitsev to resume skating Monday
TSN.ca Staff
Injured Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev is slated to resume skating on Monday and his return to the lineup will be determined on how he feels over the next couple days, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
Zaitsev, 26, hasn't played since Dec. 15 with a foot injury, but was skating on his own before practice last week.
The Russian has four goals and 10 points in 34 games this season.
Zaitsev is in the first year of a seven-year, $31.5 million contract.