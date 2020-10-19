Mike “Doc” Emrick is hanging up his microphone.

The 74-year-old is leaving the broadcast booth after a play-by-play career that dates back to 1973, Emrick and NBC Sports announced in a shared statement Monday.

“I hope I can handle retirement okay,” Emrick told the New York Post Sunday, “especially since I’ve never done it before. But I’ve just been extremely lucky for 50 years. And NBC has been so good to me, especially since the pandemic, when I was allowed to work from home in a studio NBC created.

“Now, into my golden years, this just seemed to be the time that was right.

“Plus, I’ve now accumulated enough frequent-flyer miles — to not go anywhere.”

Happy trails and retirement to the legendary Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick.



Congratulations on a magnificent broadcasting career and many thanks for your dedication to the game.#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/XPzCXtaCb9 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 19, 2020

Emrick received the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award from the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008 and received Lester Patrick Award from the NHL in 2004.

In 2011, Emrick became the first broadcaster inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.