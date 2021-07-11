29m ago
England score fastest-ever goal in a European Championship final
England couldn't have asked for a better start. Luke Shaw blasted one home in the second minute to give England a 1-0 lead over Italy in the EURO 2020 final from Wembley Stadium.
Luke Shaw blasted one home in the second minute to give England a 1-0 lead over Italy in the EURO 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.
The goal was the fastest ever scored in a European Championship final.
